LSU-Shreveport's Lucas Morgan named Athletic Director of the Year

Last given honor from Red River Athletic Conference in 2019
Lucas Morgan introduced as Athletic Director in 2016
Lucas Morgan introduced as Athletic Director in 2016(KSLA)
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jun. 1, 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s tough to get the award once, but LSU-Shreveport’s Lucas Morgan has done it, twice.

Morgan has been named the Red River Athletic Conference’s Athletic Director of the Year for the 2023 campaign.

In his sixth year with the Pilots, Morgan earns the honor after receiving it in 2019.

During this last school year, student-athletes finished with a combined grade point average of 3.08. According to a press release from the university, it marks the seventh straight semester.

On the field, the purple and gold won three regular season conference championships, across the program’s six sports.

