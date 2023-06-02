LGBTQ+ group protests legislation aimed at protecting teachers from having to discuss sexual orientation, gender identity

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An LGBTQ+ organization is speaking out against a bill being considered in the Louisiana Legislature.

House Bill 466 is authored by Rep. Dodie Horton, a Haughton lawmaker whose legislation is written to protect teachers from being forced to discuss anything to do with sexual orientation, gender identity and related personal pronoun choices with students in schools.

The proposal puts the power in parents’ hands.

The noise about LGBTQ issues in schools appears to only be getting louder each year with new bills taking aim to address them one way or another.

In a Facebook post May 13, Horton said:

“... If you want teachers talking about sex without parental consent to Kindergarteners, I’m not representing you.

“If you want boys competing in girls’ sports, I’m not representing you.

“If you want someone to vote to raise your taxes, I’m not representing you.

“If you want someone who will cower to and vote with the Democrats, I’m not representing you.

“I am proud to stand firmly in defense of our traditional American and family values. I have always and will always stand as your first line of defense in Baton Rouge… and that isn’t changing 💪🇺🇸

“The protesters are against protecting our children from the lefts’ (sic) ability to freely indoctrinate them while at school. At school, the curriculum is the only thing that should be taught in the classroom. I will not be bullied. I will not cave.”

One parent who lives in Horton’s district said she does not agree with the legislation and is concerned about how it could impact her daughter.

“It makes me feel angry. I feel we have come too far just to be pushed this far back,” Bonnie Lynette Bruner said. “My child Luna identifies as pan-sexual.”

About two years ago, the child chose their own name, the name they felt was better suited for them, the name they are more comfortable with, Bruner said. “If this passes, then they will have to go by the name on their birth certificate every single day and that will affect them daily.”

The Rainbow Political Action Coalition has hosted several protests against Horton’s bill. Its members say the bill threatens LGBTQ+ rights.

“We are not hurting anyone, but yet Dodie Horton is making it out like we are. She’s making us out to be the worst kind of people in the world — predators on children, which we are not,” said Alana Oldham, a co-founder of the coalition.

“Rainbow PAC will continue to fight and use non-violent protest and other means until we have equal rights.”

On Thursday, the state Senate Education Committee voted in favor of House Bill 466. The House-approved proposal next will be considered by the Louisiana Senate.

