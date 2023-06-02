Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

LGBTQ+ group protests legislation aimed at protecting teachers from having to discuss sexual orientation, gender identity

HB 466 has cleared the House and the Senate Education Committee
House Bill 466 would prohibit the discussion of sexual ore nation, gender identity and pronouns from schools.
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An LGBTQ+ organization is speaking out against a bill being considered in the Louisiana Legislature.

House Bill 466 is authored by Rep. Dodie Horton, a Haughton lawmaker whose legislation is written to protect teachers from being forced to discuss anything to do with sexual orientation, gender identity and related personal pronoun choices with students in schools.

The proposal puts the power in parents’ hands.

The noise about LGBTQ issues in schools appears to only be getting louder each year with new bills taking aim to address them one way or another.

RELATED: Lawmakers pass proposals on gender identity, preferred pronouns in La. schools

In a Facebook post May 13, Horton said:

“... If you want teachers talking about sex without parental consent to Kindergarteners, I’m not representing you.

“If you want boys competing in girls’ sports, I’m not representing you.

“If you want someone to vote to raise your taxes, I’m not representing you.

“If you want someone who will cower to and vote with the Democrats, I’m not representing you.

“I am proud to stand firmly in defense of our traditional American and family values. I have always and will always stand as your first line of defense in Baton Rouge… and that isn’t changing 💪🇺🇸

“The protesters are against protecting our children from the lefts’ (sic) ability to freely indoctrinate them while at school. At school, the curriculum is the only thing that should be taught in the classroom. I will not be bullied. I will not cave.”

One parent who lives in Horton’s district said she does not agree with the legislation and is concerned about how it could impact her daughter.

“It makes me feel angry. I feel we have come too far just to be pushed this far back,” Bonnie Lynette Bruner said. “My child Luna identifies as pan-sexual.”

About two years ago, the child chose their own name, the name they felt was better suited for them, the name they are more comfortable with, Bruner said. “If this passes, then they will have to go by the name on their birth certificate every single day and that will affect them daily.”

The Rainbow Political Action Coalition has hosted several protests against Horton’s bill. Its members say the bill threatens LGBTQ+ rights.

“We are not hurting anyone, but yet Dodie Horton is making it out like we are. She’s making us out to be the worst kind of people in the world — predators on children, which we are not,” said Alana Oldham, a co-founder of the coalition.

“Rainbow PAC will continue to fight and use non-violent protest and other means until we have equal rights.”

On Thursday, the state Senate Education Committee voted in favor of House Bill 466. The House-approved proposal next will be considered by the Louisiana Senate.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Sims, DOB: 7/20/1986
Shreveport teacher’s aide accused of having sexual relationship with student
2 women shot during trail ride over Memorial Day weekend in Red River Parish
Argument between brothers reportedly leads to shooting
Man dies after argument between brothers leads to gunfire; younger brother arrested
Ariel Martinez, 34, was arrested May 28, 2023 during a cocaine bust in Marshall, Texas.
$4 million worth of cocaine seized during traffic stop in Marshall
The second day of visitation was held Wednesday, May 31, 2023, for the family found dead inside...
Visitation held in Texarkana for 4 people allegedly killed by teenage relative

Latest News

Texarkana Arts and Historical District
Economic impact study shows downtown Texarkana brings in $9M with arts, historical activities
Camp I'm Still Me (CISM) is designed for kids who have survived burn injuries.
MIND MATTERS: Camp I’m Still Me draws burn survivors ages 5-17 from throughout US
SFD battles early morning fire on Linear Street
SFD battles early morning fire on Linear Street
Former SPD officer expected to be arraigned
Fire at Port of Lake Charles
Fire contained at Port of Lake Charles