Goddess of Beauty and Sir Beau Scholarship Awards presenting at Shreve Memorial Library

The public is welcome to attend a free scholarship awards celebration to hear students speak on the effect of violence on youth in our community.
By Brittney Hazelton and Michael Barnes
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The public is welcome to attend a free scholarship awards celebration to hear students speak on the effect of violence on youth in our community.

On June 3, at 2 p.m., the 35th Goddess of Beauty and Sir Beau Scholarship Awards Celebration will be presenting scholarships to graduating seniors at the Shreve Memorial Library’s Hamilton South Branch, 2111 West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport.

Previously, seniors from Caddo, Bossier, and DeSoto parishes submitted essays of 300 words or more on the topic of " What effect does violence have on young people in our communities?”. Those who receive the scholarship will speak to attendees on the topic.

