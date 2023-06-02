Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Bed bugs prompt Honolulu airport to close several gates for deep cleaning

Deep cleaning is underway at several Honolulu airport gates after bed bugs were reported. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Deep cleaning is underway at Hawaii’s Honolulu airport after bed bugs were found in a terminal.

As reported by KHNL, the bugs were initially found in a portion of the E gates in Terminal 2 on Monday at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

According to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, cleaning crews were called to the area to clean and remove items they thought had attracted the bugs.

On Tuesday, a Southwest Airlines manager also contacted HDOT regarding bed bugs being found.

State Transportation Director Ed Sniffen said crews then deep-cleaned that additional area near gates 5, 6 and 7.

Officials said the cleaning included crews pulling certain sections of carpet out of Terminal 2 along with the affected gates being closed for additional pest control measures.

The deep cleaning is expected to continue at the airport over the next three weeks.

Currently, there have been no reports of any flight operation delays due to the bugs.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariel Martinez, 34, was arrested May 28, 2023 during a cocaine bust in Marshall, Texas.
$4 million worth of cocaine seized during traffic stop in Marshall
Car fires on Island Street.
4 vehicles discovered on fire behind building
Cedric Stephens
Alleged suspect involved in death of Minden man surrenders self
Reginald Roberson, DOB: 7/31/1998
Arrest made after man shot dead on David Raines Road
The 2023 Gerber Baby contest runs through June 10. Babies must be between 0-48 months old.
The search is on for the 2023 Gerber Baby – here’s how to apply

Latest News

President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit...
Biden celebrates a ‘crisis averted’ in Oval Office address on bipartisan debt ceiling deal
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery
The cause of the derailment was being investigated.
More than 200 killed and 800 hurt after 2 trains derail in India
FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. Customers of Chase’s...
Chase says online banking issue now resolved after bug causes double transactions and fees