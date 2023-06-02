Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
ArkLaTex still experiencing lifeguard shortage as community pools open for summer

In Shreveport-Bossier, pools are still seeing an impact from the lifeguard shortage, and the COVID-19 pandemic is still partially to blame.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s yet another national shortage, and no, we aren’t talking about toilet paper...

Lifeguards are desperately needed as pools open across the country for the summer. In Shreveport-Bossier, pools are still seeing an impact from the shortage, and the COVID-19 pandemic is still partially to blame. Many people are simply not enrolling in lifeguard courses as they were pre-pandemic.

“We know that during COVID-19, there was lack of pools being open because of the disease and since then, there is a shortage because we weren’t able to certify. There is also a decrease of people having interest in wanting to be close to other people still in the pool. Again, this just continues to happen all over the U.S. Our area is no exception,” said Kristy Anaya, aquatics director for the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana.

The YMCA currently offers two lifeguard courses which are certified through the American Red Cross, which will not only be used for the YMCA, but also for other pools throughout the community as well.

