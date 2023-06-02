Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Alleged suspect involved in death of Minden man surrenders self

Cedric Stephens
Cedric Stephens(ksla)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A man went missing and his body was later found buried in the woods, now his suspected killer has been arrested.

On June 2, Minden Police Department announced that Cedric Stephens, a man suspected to be involved in the death of Daniel Merritt, 26, has surrendered himself to the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office (WPSO).

The victim, Daniel Merrit, was reported missing earlier in May and his body was later found buried in a wooded area on May 7. Cedric Stephens was later identified as a possible suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Stephens has been transferred to the Minden Police Department and charged with 2nd-degree murder.

