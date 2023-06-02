4 vehicles discovered on fire behind building

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A fire consumed four vehicles in the Agurs neighborhood of Shreveport.

On June 2, at 4 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a report of a fire emergency in the 120 block of Island Street, near Airport Drive and Thatcher Street. When firefighters arrived they discovered four vehicles on fire behind a building that appears to be some type of car garage or repair shop.

Car fires on Island Street. (ksla)

SFD brought the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

11 units were reportedly on the scene, and a total of 44 firefighters fought the flames.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

