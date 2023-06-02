Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

4 vehicles discovered on fire behind building

A fire consumed four vehicles in the Agurs neighborhood of Shreveport.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A fire consumed four vehicles in the Agurs neighborhood of Shreveport.

On June 2, at 4 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a report of a fire emergency in the 120 block of Island Street, near Airport Drive and Thatcher Street. When firefighters arrived they discovered four vehicles on fire behind a building that appears to be some type of car garage or repair shop.

Car fires on Island Street.
Car fires on Island Street.(ksla)
Car fires on Island Street.
Car fires on Island Street.(ksla)

SFD brought the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

11 units were reportedly on the scene, and a total of 44 firefighters fought the flames.

Car fires on Island Street.
Car fires on Island Street.(ksla)

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariel Martinez, 34, was arrested May 28, 2023 during a cocaine bust in Marshall, Texas.
$4 million worth of cocaine seized during traffic stop in Marshall
Home on Linear Street burns down.
Elderly woman finds home engulfed in flames
Reginald Roberson, DOB: 7/31/1998
Arrest made after man shot dead on David Raines Road
The 2023 Gerber Baby contest runs through June 10. Babies must be between 0-48 months old.
The search is on for the 2023 Gerber Baby – here’s how to apply
Jessica Sims, DOB: 7/20/1986
Shreveport teacher’s aide accused of having sexual relationship with student

Latest News

Teens speak on violence
Goddess of Beauty and Sir Beau Scholarship Awards presenting at Shreve Memorial Library
4 car fire discovered on Island Street
Free or low-cost mental health assistance is available at The Boardwalk in Bossier City, La.
MIND MATTERS: Storefront shines a light on mental health awareness in a unique way
A tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, which is the official first day...
Tropical depression forms in Gulf of Mexico on 1st day of hurricane season