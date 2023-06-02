23-year-old man loses his life in Shreveport motorcycle crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 23-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle wreck in Shreveport.

On Friday, June 2, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the identity of the man killed in the crash on May 30.

G’Kayveion Collins, 23, died at a Shreveport hospital after the crash, which happened just before 9 p.m. in the 1700 block of David Raines Road. He was pronounced dead just minutes before 11:30 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation.

