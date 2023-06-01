Getting Answers
Tropical Depression Two forms in the Gulf of Mexico, could become Arlene

By FOX 8 Weather Authority Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The first tropical cyclone of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season formed Thursday afternoon, on the first day of hurricane season.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Two. The storm was located just over 300 miles west of Fort Myers, Florida with maximum sustained winds at 35 miles per hour.

The depression is projected to move south over the next couple of days and may briefly obtain tropical storm strength. By the weekend, upper-level winds will strengthen and begin to weaken the system. It poses no threat to Louisiana.

This system is being labeled as Tropical Depression Two by the National Hurricane Center because of a subtropical storm off the east coast of the U.S. back in January, which was later upgraded to become the official first storm of the season.

Since that storm was not named, however, Tropical Depression Two will be dubbed Arlene if it strengthens into a tropical storm.

Visible satellite imagery of Tropical Depression Two in the Gulf of Mexico.
Visible satellite imagery of Tropical Depression Two in the Gulf of Mexico.(GOES 16, NOAA, College of DuPage)

