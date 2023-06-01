Texarkana, Texas, Fire Department investigating possible arson at storage facility

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana, Texas, fire investigators say they’re searching for an alleged arsonist.

During the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 31, firefighters were called to Lockaway Storage in the 900 block of North Robison Road. When they got there, they found several boats and other recreational equipment burning in a rear storage location.

Texarkana, Texas, Fire Chief Chris Black said evidence at the scene indicates arson.

No injuries were reported; the investigation continues.

The Texarkana Texas Fire Department is investigating a possible case of arson at Lockaway Storage. (KSLA)

