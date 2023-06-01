SPD looking for 13-year-old runaway with medical concerns

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are asking the public’s help in finding a teen runaway.

Ma’kenzy Taylor, 13, was last seen on June 1 in the 100 block of Egan Street. She is 4′09″ tall, weighs about 156 pounds, has brown eyes, and burgundy/purple hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark jacket, light-colored pants, and blue Crocs. Officials say Ma’kenzy suffers from medical concerns and is required to take medication daily.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.

