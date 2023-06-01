Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Shreveport funeral home hosting special tribute event for the late Tina Turner

The Shreveport Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center is giving people the chance to honor the late Tina Turner.
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center is giving people the chance to honor the late Tina Turner in a unique way.

The funeral home is providing fans with a special way to remember the music icon and to share their love. It includes a memorial book signing. Fans have stopped by the funeral home to sign the book and listen to some of Turner’s hit songs. They say they plan to give the memorial book to Turner’s family.

”We just wanted to be a part of her homegoing and to allow the citizens of Shreveport-Bossier to partake in it also. We all just applaud her and we all feel for her family during her passing and we just all wanted to be apart of it,” said Brandon Patterson, managing partner of the Shreveport Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center.

The event runs through 5 p.m. Thursday, June 1 at 5307 Alex Ln. Call 318-683-4067 for more details.

The Shreveport Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center is holding a memorial book signing for...
The Shreveport Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center is holding a memorial book signing for the late Tina Turner.(KSLA)

