More hot & dry weather ahead today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Today will be another hot and slightly humid day. Expect to see plenty of sunshine with just a slim shower chance. Temperatures will be back in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs. Friday will be a near repeat of Thursday to close out the work week but even warmer with temperatures climbing into the low and mid 90s.

The weekend will bring a little more cloudiness and an increase in rain chances. Showers and storms will be mostly likely during the heat of the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to around 90 ahead of any rain by early afternoon, but then look for a cool down later in the day thanks to the wet weather that pops up. Overnight lows will be a little warmer with higher humidity keeping us closer to 70 at night.

Some scattered rain will linger into Monday, but rain chances are likely to drop back off through midweek. Temperatures will be near average for early June with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 and lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.