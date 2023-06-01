Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

More hot & dry weather ahead today

By Matt Jones
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Today will be another hot and slightly humid day. Expect to see plenty of sunshine with just a slim shower chance. Temperatures will be back in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs. Friday will be a near repeat of Thursday to close out the work week but even warmer with temperatures climbing into the low and mid 90s.

The weekend will bring a little more cloudiness and an increase in rain chances. Showers and storms will be mostly likely during the heat of the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to around 90 ahead of any rain by early afternoon, but then look for a cool down later in the day thanks to the wet weather that pops up. Overnight lows will be a little warmer with higher humidity keeping us closer to 70 at night.

Some scattered rain will linger into Monday, but rain chances are likely to drop back off through midweek. Temperatures will be near average for early June with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 and lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Sims, DOB: 7/20/1986
Shreveport teacher’s aide accused of having sexual relationship with student
Argument between brothers reportedly leads to shooting
Man dies after argument between brothers leads to gunfire; younger brother arrested
2 women shot during trail ride over Memorial Day weekend in Red River Parish
(KSLA News 12 file photo illustration)
Coroner IDs go-kart operator killed in wreck
Karter Maxie, 14
SPD searching for 14-year-old runaway

Latest News

Turning hot this afternoon
Matt's morning weather update
Weekend rain possible
Dry for most through Friday, but rain chances increase this weekend
Hot start to June
Jeff's Wednesday evening weather update
Weekend rain possible
Jeff's Wednesday afternoon weather update