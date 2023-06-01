Man trying to assist friend with flat tire struck by car during hit-and-run; SPD searching for suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is accused of fatally striking a go-kart driver then immediately fleeing the scene Monday night (May 29).

Officers with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a report of a hit-and-run at 9:21 p.m. that occurred in the 3700 block of St. Vincent Avenue. A go-kart had been struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle then fled on foot, leaving the scene of the incident, say officials with SPD.

Upon arrival, Shreveport police found an unresponsive man on the roadway. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health by Shreveport Fire Department with serious injuries and pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The SPD Crash Investigations Unit responded to the scene and determined the driver of the go-kart was traveling northbound in the 3700 block of St Vincent Ave. with another male on a small dirt bike. According to officials, the dirt bike had a flat tire and pulled to the side of the roadway. The driver of the go-kart turned around and went back to assist with the flat tire and was then southbound on St. Vincent Ave. Upon reaching his friend on the dirt bike, the go-kart made a U-turn into the northbound lane and was struck by a Pontiac G8.

The driver of the Pontiac excited the vehicle and immediately ran away.

Investigators with the Shreveport investigations unit have identified the suspected driver of the Pontiac as 30-year-old Jimitri Johnson. On June 1st, a warrant was issued for his arrest on one count of felony hit-and-run.

Jimitri Johnson (4-8-1993) (SPD)

Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Johnson to contact them immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or send a tip via their app, P3tips.

