LSU Health trauma nurse discusses program geared toward youths that are victims of gun violence

The hospital works with the victims and their families while they are being treated for firearm related injuries.
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health staff noticed an increase of children shot in Shreveport and decided to start a program in reaction to the gun violence.

The hospital started the Protect Program for victims who are 17 years old or younger.

“We’re trying to view the gun violence as a public health issue,” Pediatric Trauma Nurse Coordinator Michael Nolan said.

The program’s goal is to heal youth impacted by gun violence by providing resources like mental health services, shelter assistance and mentoring.

The hospital works with the victims and their families while they are being treated for firearm related injuries. They also provide resources including mental health services for victims.

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport develops violence intervention program to help child victims of trauma

“If a child is injured and they are admitted into our hospital, our social work team will discuss with the child, as well as with the family. It’s not just targeted at the child; it’s to help the entire family as well,” Nolan said.

Oschner medical center says the new program has already helped many families.

“We are changing certain lives one at a time based on just the follow up conversations that I have with the families.”

