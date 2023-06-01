‘I won’t feel safe again in my house’: Woman describes being shot in her home while sleeping

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Texarkana police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

“I heard firecrackers, something like somebody shooting firecrackers,” Latrisha Sanders said.

She is now back home after being shot inside her Texarkana, Texas, home the night of Wednesday, May 31.

“And I heard shots like ‘pow pow’ and hit me in my arm. My right arm went up and blood splatter went everywhere and I dropped down in the corner,” Sanders recalled.

Latrisha Sanders was shot on May 31, 2023 while asleep in her home in Texarkana, Texas. (KSLA)

Texarkana, Texas, police detectives were back in the area Thursday gathering more evidence.

Sanders said around 15 shots hit her home while she and family were sleeping.

“That’s the question we are trying to figure out: why they did it and why, I don’t know,” said Sanders.

The home is located on the corner of Virginia and Jerome streets. Police are asking for any information on those responsible for shooting into this house, injuring Sanders.

“I won’t feel safe again in my house and my kids. It is just hard for me now,” she said.

