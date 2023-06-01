Goodwill annual awards luncheon hosted May 31

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana held its annual awards luncheon Wednesday morning (May 31) at Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino.

KSLA’s own Doug Warner was the emcee of the event, which is held each year to take a look back at Goodwill’s accomplishments, and to highlight community partners that help contribute to Goodwill’s mission.

The Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana awards luncheon was held Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (KSLA)

Every year Goodwill pauses to celebrate the many workers who fought hard to turn their lives around and the community supporters who help make it all happen.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.