Goodwill annual awards luncheon hosted May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana held its annual awards luncheon Wednesday morning (May 31) at Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino.
KSLA’s own Doug Warner was the emcee of the event, which is held each year to take a look back at Goodwill’s accomplishments, and to highlight community partners that help contribute to Goodwill’s mission.
Every year Goodwill pauses to celebrate the many workers who fought hard to turn their lives around and the community supporters who help make it all happen.
