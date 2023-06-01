Getting Answers
First African American and first female sworn in as chief judge of Caddo Parish Juvenile Court

Judge Ree Casey-Jones
Judge Ree Casey-Jones(louisianajudgesnoir.org)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A newly sworn in chief judge is making history in Caddo Parish.

On Thursday, June 1, Judge Ree Casey-Jones was sworn in as the first African American and first female chief judge of the Caddo Parish Juvenile Court. Honorable Judge Ramona Emanuel, chief judge of the First Judicial Court of Caddo Parish swore her in.

In 2000, Casey-Jones graduated from Southern University in Baton Rouge, then earned her juris doctorate from Southern University Law Center. She was admitted to practice law in 2006. Casey-Jones is also an alum of the National Judicial College in Reno, Nev. She also completed a judicial fellowship in 2020 at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. And in 2023, Casey-Jones completed a judicial fellowship at Tulane University in New Orleans.

Casey-Jones currently presides over juvenile delinquency issues, child support, adoptions, and the Family Preservation Drug Court. She also implemented and presides over STAR (Succeeding Through Achievement and Resiliency) Court, which is specifically designed to empower young people who are vulnerable to human trafficking. The court is the first of its kind in the State of Louisiana.

In 2019, Casey-Jones received the United States Congressional Angels in Adoption Award.

OTHER CIVIC INVOLVEMENT

  • Sigma Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, member
  • Red River Chapter of Jack & Jill of America, Inc., member
  • Pearls of Humanity Foundation, Board of Directors member
  • Louisiana Children’s Trust Fund, appointed as a member by Governor John Bel Edwards
  • State Council for Interstate Compact on Juveniles, member through the Office of Juvenile Justice
  • Court Improvement Program, appoint as chair by the chief judge of the Louisiana Supreme Court
  • Committee on Judicial Ethics, named a member by Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Scott Crichton

Casey-Jones is married to Dr. Darwin Jones; they’ve been married 15 years. They are the parents of Dawson, who is 12.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

