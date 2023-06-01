Family still searching for answers in Marshall man’s 2001 disappearance

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Fredrick Joseph Boehm of Marshall, Texas, called “Lil Joe” by family and friends, disappeared Jan. 25, 2001. He was 23-years-old at the time.

He walked out of his home in the 3000 block of Victory Drive late that night after receiving a phone call. Investigators don’t know who called Boehm or why he left home.

His family wants to know where he is and what happened. There is a $10,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

