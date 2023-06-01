Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Family still searching for answers in Marshall man’s 2001 disappearance

Fredrick Joseph Boehm of Marshall, Texas, called “Lil Joe” by family and friends, disappeared Jan. 25, 2001.
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Fredrick Joseph Boehm of Marshall, Texas, called “Lil Joe” by family and friends, disappeared Jan. 25, 2001. He was 23-years-old at the time.

He walked out of his home in the 3000 block of Victory Drive late that night after receiving a phone call. Investigators don’t know who called Boehm or why he left home.

His family wants to know where he is and what happened. There is a $10,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE FROM JANUARY OF 2021:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Sims, DOB: 7/20/1986
Shreveport teacher’s aide accused of having sexual relationship with student
2 women shot during trail ride over Memorial Day weekend in Red River Parish
Argument between brothers reportedly leads to shooting
Man dies after argument between brothers leads to gunfire; younger brother arrested
(KSLA News 12 file photo illustration)
Coroner IDs go-kart operator killed in wreck
The second day of visitation was held Wednesday, May 31, 2023, for the family found dead inside...
Visitation held in Texarkana for 4 people allegedly killed by teenage relative

Latest News

Former SPD officer expected to be arraigned
SFD battles early morning fire on Linear Street
SFD battles early morning fire on Linear Street
Aug. 3, 2005 search in Marshall for Frederick Joseph "Lil Joe" Boehm
Ma’kenzy Taylor, 13
SPD looking for 13-year-old runaway with medical concerns