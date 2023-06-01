Elderly woman finds home engulfed in flames

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A fire burned for 30 minutes before firefighters could bring it under control.

On June 1, at 1:21 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department(SFD) was dispatched to the 1900 block of Linear Street, Near Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Hersey D Milson Drive. When firefighters arrived they learned an elderly woman had returned home to find her house fully involved with flames.

Home on Linear Street burns down. (ksla)

SFD fought the inferno for more than 30 minutes before getting the fire under control.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation.

The battalion chief on scene says a search has yet to be conducted due to hot spots still being put out.

Family on the scene does not believe anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

