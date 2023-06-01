Economic impact study shows downtown Texarkana brings in $9M with arts, historical activities

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - An economic impact study is complete in Texarkana, and it revealed that the Arts and Historical District is bringing people back to the downtown area.

Lisa Thompson, Develpment Director of Texarkana Texas Economic, says findings from the study show a total impact of $9.1 million in direct and indirect expenditure. Thomson says around 71,561 visitors attended local events associated with The Texarkana Arts and Historical District.

“That says that arts and historical events and activities in the downtown area are important to our economy. This is where it is happening in Texarkana; it is a vital piece of our economy as a whole, and it should be recognized it’s important for Texarkana,” Thompson said.

The Arts and Historical District organization includes the cities of Texarkana Arkansas and Texas, Main Street Texarkana, Texarkana Museums System and the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce.

