Camps teach kids how to cook and about the science behind eating healthily

(Source: Stock photo)
(Source: Stock photo)(Pexels)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — You may have heard the saying “anyone can cook,” and that includes children.

The Milam Street Kitchen Incubator & Community Kitchen (KICK) is hosting a number of cooking classes for kids this summer.

On Wednesday, May 31, Milam Street KICK Interim Executive Director Monique Armand joined KSLA to talk about why she’s making the effort to gets kids in the kitchen, how the project came about and what kinds of dishes kids will learn to cook.

The camp also will teach kids the science behind eating healthfully.

KIDS KOOKING IN THE KITCHEN DETAILS:

  • DATES: June 8 & 22 and July 13 & 27
  • TIME: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • AGES: 10-17
Kids Kooking in the Kitchen
Kids Kooking in the Kitchen(Milam Street Kitchen Incubator & Community Kitchen)

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

