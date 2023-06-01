Getting Answers
$4 million worth of cocaine seized during traffic stop in Marshall

Ariel Martinez, 34, was arrested May 28, 2023 during a cocaine bust in Marshall, Texas.(Marshall Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The Marshall Police Department says officers seized about $4 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop Sunday, May 28.

Around 3:30 p.m., officials say officers pulled over an 18-wheeler in the 1500 block of S East End Boulevard. A search of the semi led to the discovery of 39 bundles of cocaine wrapped in plastic. Police say they confiscated 43 kilos, with an estimated street value of around $4 million.

The driver of the truck, Ariel Martinez, 34, of Elgin, Ill., was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000. County records show he bonded out two days after being arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

