Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

4 children die in Memphis apartment fire; father detained

A fire in a South Memphis neighborhood killed four children Wednesday afternoon, and police...
A fire in a South Memphis neighborhood killed four children Wednesday afternoon, and police detained their father, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A fire in a South Memphis neighborhood killed four children Wednesday afternoon, and police detained their father, authorities said.

The blaze erupted shortly before 3 p.m. at a two-story apartment building in the Washington Heights area. It took around 50 firefighters about a half-hour to control the fire, the Memphis Fire Department tweeted.

Four children, including a 6-year-old, a 2-year-old and two 4-year-olds, were found inside a back bedroom during rescue operations, according to the Fire Department.

WREG-TV reported that the children’s grandfather said the children, two boys and two girls, were at home with their father while their mother ran an errand.

Memphis police said they detained the father, but his name and other details weren’t immediately released.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Argument between brothers reportedly leads to shooting
Man dies after argument between brothers leads to gunfire; younger brother arrested
2 women shot during trail ride over Memorial Day weekend in Red River Parish
(KSLA News 12 file photo illustration)
Coroner IDs go-kart operator killed in wreck
Shreveport police blocked off access to Riverwalk as they investigated an officer-involved...
Man dies as a result of officer-involved shooting
Jessica Sims, DOB: 7/20/1986
Shreveport teacher’s aide accused of having sexual relationship with student

Latest News

Man dies after argument between brothers leads to gunfire; younger brother arrested
(Source: Stock photo)
Camps teach kids how to cook and about the science behind eating healthily
Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape...
‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape in retrial
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question as he speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the...
House OKs debt ceiling bill to avoid default, sends Biden-McCarthy deal to Senate