Wear Orange rally brings awareness about national gun violence

A free rally seeks to educate and bring awareness about the impact of gun violence on our nation.
By Brittney Hazelton and Michael Barnes
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A free rally seeks to educate and bring awareness about the impact of gun violence on our nation.

On June 3, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., the Wear Orange National Gun Violence Awareness Rally will be kicking off to help inform students about the impact of gun violence on the community. The event is going to happen at the Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo Street, Shreveport.

What to expect:

  • Speakers
  • Financial literacy
  • Conflict resolution
  • Impact of gun violence
  • Fitness
  • Refreshments
  • Interactions with law enforcement
  • Entertainment
  • Additional resources for citizens.

“PLEASE bring a teen and/or young adult with you! Join us as WE work together to better Shreveport, with our Voices, and through OUR Actions,” says a statement from Dr. Jeffery Fobbs, the event organizer.

On Jan. 21, 2013, when Hadiya Pendleton, a high school student who marched in President Obama’s second inaugural parade was shot one week later and killed in a playground in Chicago. Soon after the tragedy, Hadiya’s childhood friends decided to commemorate her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear to protect themselves from others.

Wear Orange originated on June 2, what would have been Pendleton’s 18th birthday. It is observed nationally, on the first of June and the following weekend each year.

If you are interested in registering to attend the event, see the flyer below and scan the QR code.

