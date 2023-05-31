Wear Orange rally brings awareness about national gun violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A free rally seeks to educate and bring awareness about the impact of gun violence on our nation.

On June 3, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., the Wear Orange National Gun Violence Awareness Rally will be kicking off to help inform students about the impact of gun violence on the community. The event is going to happen at the Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo Street, Shreveport.

What to expect:

Speakers

Financial literacy

Conflict resolution

Impact of gun violence

Fitness

Refreshments

Interactions with law enforcement

Entertainment

Additional resources for citizens.

“PLEASE bring a teen and/or young adult with you! Join us as WE work together to better Shreveport, with our Voices, and through OUR Actions,” says a statement from Dr. Jeffery Fobbs, the event organizer.

On Jan. 21, 2013, when Hadiya Pendleton, a high school student who marched in President Obama’s second inaugural parade was shot one week later and killed in a playground in Chicago. Soon after the tragedy, Hadiya’s childhood friends decided to commemorate her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear to protect themselves from others.

Wear Orange originated on June 2, what would have been Pendleton’s 18th birthday. It is observed nationally, on the first of June and the following weekend each year.

If you are interested in registering to attend the event, see the flyer below and scan the QR code.

