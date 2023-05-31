Getting Answers
Visitation held in Texarkana for 4 people killed by teenage relative

By Fred Gamble
May. 31, 2023
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The second day of visitation continued on Wednesday, May 31 for the family found dead inside their Nash home last week.

Cesar Olalde, 18, is accused of killing four family members in Nash, Texas on May 23, 2023.

KSLA first made you aware of this situation on May 23, when police were called to a residence on Lemon Acres. After making entrance into the home, they found a mother, father and two children of the Olalde’s family dead from gunshot wounds.

Another child, Cesar Olalde, is charged in connection with the deaths. Police say the suspect indicated he killed his family because they were cannibals and he thought they were going to eat him. Olalde remains in jail under a $10 million bond.

The funeral for the four victims is set for Thursday, June 1 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Texarkana, Texas.

