SPD searching for 14-year-old runaway

Karter Maxie, 14
Karter Maxie, 14
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the lookout for a runaway juvenile.

Karter Maxie, 14, was last seen on May 27 in the 6000 block of West 70th Street.

He weighs around 135 pounds, is 5′7,” has short dreadlocks and brown eyes. Karter was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, navy shorts and a green hoodie.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.

