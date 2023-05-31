Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

SPD has 4 more summer camps for boys and girls ages 10-15

The next one is scheduled for June 12-13
Shreveport Police Department holding summer camps
Shreveport Police Department holding summer camps
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -— The Shreveport Police Department is hosting summer camps for kids.

The four remaining camps are for boys and girls ages 10-15 and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lakeside Community Center. The next camp is scheduled for June 12-13. Click here to apply.

On Tuesday, May 30, police Cpl. Jay Castaneda, community liaison officer with SPD, joined KSLA to talk about what parents and kids can expect from these camps.

The Shreveport Police Department is hosting several summer camps for kids.
The Shreveport Police Department is hosting several summer camps for kids.(SPD)

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police blocked off access to Riverwalk as they investigated an officer-involved...
Man dies as a result of officer-involved shooting
(KSLA News 12 file photo illustration)
First responders working a major accident
Barry Davidson
Shooting claims a life on Andrew Avenue; victim identified
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
Vehicle crashes into ditch, killing its driver
Argument between brothers reportedly leads to shooting
Argument between brothers reportedly leads to shooting

Latest News

The public pool at Querbes Park was supposed so open May 30, 2023, but due to delays in...
Querbes Park pool opening date delayed due to spring rains
Quebes Park Pool to open June 6
Quebes Park Pool to open June 6
Duck Pond temporarily closed for renovations.
Renovations underway at the Duck Pond
Shreveport Police Department holding summer camps
Shreveport Police Department holding summer camps