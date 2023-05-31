SPD has 4 more summer camps for boys and girls ages 10-15
The next one is scheduled for June 12-13
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -— The Shreveport Police Department is hosting summer camps for kids.
The four remaining camps are for boys and girls ages 10-15 and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lakeside Community Center. The next camp is scheduled for June 12-13. Click here to apply.
On Tuesday, May 30, police Cpl. Jay Castaneda, community liaison officer with SPD, joined KSLA to talk about what parents and kids can expect from these camps.
