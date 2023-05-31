Shreveport teacher’s aide accused of having sexual relationship with student

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport educator has been arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.

The Shreveport Police Department says sometime in May, detectives were contacted about an incident that happened in the 8500 block of E Kingston Road. The detective who responded spoke with a concerned parent, who claimed her son was potentially involved in a sexual relationship with a teacher’s aide at that location. Shreveport Christian Academy is located at 8501 E Kingston Rd.

Police say the juvenile disclosed the relationship to investigators.

On May 30, Jessica Sims, 36, was arrested and charged with prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student. This crime is defined as:

An educator has sexual intercourse with a person who is 17 years of age or older, but less than 21 years of age, where there is an age difference of greater than four years between the two persons when the victim is not the spouse of the offender and is a student at the school where the educator is assigned, employed, or working at the time of the offense.

An educator commits any lewd or lascivious act upon a student or in the virtual or physical presence of a student who is 17 years of age or older, but less than 21 years of age, where there is an age difference of greater than four years between the two persons, with the intention of gratifying the sexual desires of either person, when the victim is a student at the school in which the educator is assigned, employed, or working at the time of the offense.

An educator intentionally engages in the touching of the anus or genitals of a student 17 years of age or older, but less than 21 years of age, where there is an age difference of greater than four years between the two persons, using any instrumentality or any part of the body of the educator, or the touching of the anus or genitals of the educator by a person 17 years of age or older, but less than 21 years of age, where there is an age difference of greater than four years between the two persons, when the victim is a student at the school in which the educator is assigned, employed, or working at the time of the offense using any instrumentality or any part of the body of the student.

