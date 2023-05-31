Robert Smith named chancellor of LSUS

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Months ago, there were multiple candidates in consideration to be the new chancellor at LSU Shreveport, but one finalist has been chosen.

Louisiana State University selected Robert Smith, pending approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors, as the individual for the chancellor position. Smith currently serves as the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs and Professor of Mathematics at Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Ga.

Chancellor Robert Smith (LSUS)

“We are very excited to welcome Robert Smith to the LSU family. His breadth of experience leading faculty, improving retention and graduation rates, and mentoring students will be a tremendous asset to LSU Shreveport. LSUS is a vital part of our mission to provide quality higher education, service and outreach across the state of Louisiana, and I am confident that Bob is the right person to lead those efforts in Shreveport,” LSU President William F. Tate IV said

During his time as Chief Academic Officer for Valdosta State University, Smith led student success initiatives that resulted in an increase in first-year retention by 9% in the first two years, say officials with LSUS. He overhauled the university’s scheduling and registration process to better serve the students’ needs, and developed and implemented a new Academic Affairs Strategic Plan.

“I am humbled and truly honored to be named Chancellor of LSU Shreveport. During my visit to LSUS, the positive energy and spirit of the faculty, staff and students were palpable in every meeting I had. It is clear that LSUS is heading toward a very bright future, and I look forward to joining the LSU team and contributing to the ongoing success of the campus and the Shreveport community,” Smith said.

According to LSUS, from 2004 to 2016, Smith garnered more than $2 million in external grants, including a five-year National Science Foundation Robert Noyce Scholarship grant to fund a program to prepare secondary mathematics teachers for high-need school districts. He has authored 10 calculus textbooks.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.