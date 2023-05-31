Getting Answers
LSU football to wear air-conditioned helmets for upcoming season

LSU Football
LSU Football(Bobby Brummel | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a lot of buzz surrounding the LSU Tigers and head coach Brian Kelly as he enters his second season in the Purple & Gold.

With the latest being an air-conditioned helmet. Designed by Tigeraire, they created the Air Accelerator to help athletes, industrial workers, and military personnel stay cool.

The helmet will last five hours and LSU players will be wearing them during practice and in games.

LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
