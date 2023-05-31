Dry for most through Friday, but rain chances increase this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Rain will be limited to just a very few showers the rest of the week. By the weekend conditions will become more favorable for scattered showers and storms, but it won’t necessarily rain everywhere. Otherwise look for seasonably hot and humid conditions as we head into June.

Quiet and dry weather is expected into tonight. Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures falling back into the mid to upper 60s later tonight.

Thursday will be another hot and slightly humid day. Expect to see plenty of sunshine with just a slim shower chance. Temperatures will be back in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs. Friday will be a near repeat of Thursday to close out the work week.

The weekend will bring a little more cloudiness and an increase in rain chances. Showers and storms will be mostly likely during the heat of the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to around 90 ahead of any rain by early afternoon, but then look for a cool down later in the day thanks to the wet weather that pops up. Overnight lows will be a little warmer with higher humidity keeping us closer to 70 at night.

Some scattered rain will linger into Monday, but rain chances are likely to drop back off through midweek. Temperatures will be near average for early June with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 and lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

Have a good night!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.