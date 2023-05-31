Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne after hitting tow truck

A car goes airborne after hitting a tow truck ramp on the highway. (Lowndes County Sheriff's...
A car goes airborne after hitting a tow truck ramp on the highway. (Lowndes County Sheriff's Office/TMX)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) - A video from a car crash in Georgia is serving as a reminder of the importance of pulling over for emergency vehicles.

Body cam footage from a deputy in Georgia shows crews working the aftermath of a car accident.

Warning: The video in this story contains strong language.

*Warning: This video contains strong language.* A car goes airborne after hitting a tow truck ramp on the highway. (Lowndes County Sheriff's Office/TMX)

However, another one happens immediately as a car hits the tow truck and goes airborne, about 120 feet in the air.

The deputy rushed to help the 21-year-old driver, who survived the accident.

A deputy was also injured by the flying debris.

The video is making its rounds on social media. Officials say it’s raising awareness of Georgia’s Move Over law, which requires drivers to slow down and move over a lane when approaching emergency vehicles on the side of the road. That includes tow trucks.

Many states in the U.S. have similar laws.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Argument between brothers reportedly leads to shooting
Man dies after argument between brothers leads to gunfire; younger brother arrested
2 women shot during trail ride over Memorial Day weekend in Red River Parish
Shreveport police blocked off access to Riverwalk as they investigated an officer-involved...
Man dies as a result of officer-involved shooting
(KSLA News 12 file photo illustration)
Coroner IDs go-kart operator killed in wreck
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
Vehicle crashes into ditch, killing its driver

Latest News

Man dies after argument between brothers leads to gunfire; younger brother arrested
Tornadoes in the ArkLaTex and how the season has quieted down
FILE - The Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin, Texas, was the site of a fatal explosion.
1 person dead in power plant explosion in Texas
Jessica Sims, DOB: 7/20/1986
Shreveport teacher’s aide accused of having sexual relationship with student
2024 Accord sedans are displayed at a Honda dealership Friday, April 14, 2023, in Highlands...
US safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on new vehicles and set tougher standards