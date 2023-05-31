Another hot and dry day ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a mild and quiet start to the day for the ArkLaTex with wake up temperatures generally in the 60s. Drier air aloft has arrived and this will limit storm chances even more today with just an isolated pop up storm possible for east Texas this afternoon. The vast majority of the region will stay hot and dry with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

For Thursday and Friday, it stays hot and dry with highs both days in the low 90s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a deeper surge of tropical moisture will move north off the Gulf of Mexico setting the stage for better storm chances. This will be some much-needed rain for the ArkLaTex as it has been very dry in recent weeks. With the higher storm chances, temperatures will trend down slightly with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Daily storm chances will then continue into early next week along with highs near normal in the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity will also be on the rise making it feel more like early June!

-Matt Jones

