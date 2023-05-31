Getting Answers
Alllendale Strong to make special presentation to planning commission

Grassroots group promotes 2 alternatives to I-49 Inner-city Connector
By Jade Myers and Curtis Heyen
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Allendale Strong is making a special presentation to the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission.

The gathering will start at 3 p.m. Wednesday (May 31) and can be viewed below:

Allendale Strong is an 11-year-old grassroots organization that promotes two alternatives to the I-49 Inner-city Connector project that would separate local traffic from through traffic.

