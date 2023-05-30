Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Warm and slightly humid all week

By Austin Evans
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Another beautiful day across the ArkLaTex to begin this short work week. We’ll see plenty of sunshine that will last throughout the afternoon as we see temperatures rise into the upper-80s and low-90s. Though it won’t be oppressive, we will see some humidity and it will make it feel a degree or two hotter at times. By the weekend, the humidity will be worse. Tonight, the upper-60s are about it for overnight lows, so a few degrees above average.

Drier air will arrive for the second half of the week and this will cut off rain chances completely for the region from Wednesday through Friday. It will stay hot with highs each day in the low 90s along with a gradual uptick in the humidity each day.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a deeper surge of tropical moisture will move north off the Gulf of Mexico setting the stage for better storm chances. This will be some much-needed rain for the ArkLaTex as it has been very dry in recent weeks. With the higher storm chances, temperatures will trend down slightly with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Daily storm chances will then continue into early next week along with highs near normal in the upper 80s.

