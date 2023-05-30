Getting Answers
Veterans remember fallen friend who helped raise money for trip to the Golden Age Games

“We called him Popcorn”
By Tamer Knight
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Some ArkLaTex veterans said this Memorial Day was bittersweet for them.

They’re returning from success at the Golden Age Games but also remembering a veteran and friend who helped raise money to go to the games.

The group represented Overton Brooks VA Medical Center. They said their fallen comrade was a great help both during and beyond his time of service.

“His name was Shelton McCrainey; we called him Popcorn. We started making popcorn at the VA to send veterans to the Golden Age Games. He was the first member to start it with me. So we called him Popcorn,” Jackie Perry said.

“So I miss him dearly. He would have loved to be in the games this year. Miss you brother, Vietnam vet always.”

Perry and his teammate, Lester Wyatt, brought home gold medals from the games.

Veterans remember friend who helped raise funds to go to the Golden Age Games
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

