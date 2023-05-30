Getting Answers
Vehicle crashes into ditch, killing its driver

The wreck occurred on US 71 just north of LA 169 in Belcher
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo](KNOE)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BELCHER, La. (KSLA) — A man died when he drove off the road and his vehicle crashed into a ditch in northern Caddo Parish, authorities say.

The wreck occurred about 1:17 p.m. Monday (May 29) on U.S. Highway 71 just north of Louisiana Highway 169 in Belcher, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports.

Life Air Rescue arrived to take the man to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Caddo sheriff’s detectives and the Caddo coroner’s office are working to determine the cause of the crash.

