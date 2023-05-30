Two men arrested for alleged sex crimes against 7-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have arrested two men for alleged sex crimes against a 7-year-old.

SPD’s Sex Crimes Unit began an investigation into the allegations in April 2023. The victim disclosed two incidents by two different suspects.

Detectives contacted Carlos Wilson, 25, and Kyson Lee, 18. After investigation, Wilson was arrested for one count of molestation of a juvenile. Lee was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree rape for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Further investigation led detectives to believe Lee was also involved with a separate incident with a five-year-old child. He was charged with another count of first-degree rape.

