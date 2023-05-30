Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Texarkana inmate found unresponsive in cell, pronounced dead

(MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Texarkana was found unresponsive Sunday, May 28 around 2:45 a.m.

The U.S. Department of Justice says staff immediately started to perform life-saving measures and called for EMS personnel to respond. The inmate, Caleb Adams, 26, was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The FBI was notified of the death.

Adams was sentenced in the Western District of Missouri to serve five years for child porn charges. He had been in jail at FCI Texarkana since Oct. 24, 2022. The DOJ says this is a low security facility that currently houses 1,033 male inmates.

NEWS IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police blocked off access to Riverwalk as they investigated an officer-involved...
Man dies as a result of officer-involved shooting
(KSLA News 12 file photo illustration)
First responders working a major accident
One male is dead as a result of a shooting the afternoon of May 29, 2023, in the 1500 block of...
Shooting claims a life on Andrews
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
Vehicle crashes into ditch, killing its driver
One person hurt when vehicle hits tree

Latest News

Man killed in SPD officer-involved shooting identified
Kyle Burks, Audubon Nature Institute Chief Operating Officer, demonstrates a digital screen...
Get a sneak peek at the new Audubon Insectarium and Aquarium
Shreveport police blocked off access to Riverwalk as they investigated an officer-involved...
Man dies as a result of officer-involved shooting
Veterans remember friend who helped raise funds to go to the Golden Age Games
Veterans remember fallen friend who helped raise money for trip to the Golden Age Games