Report of shooting draws police, fire units to Midway Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting on Midway Avenue.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the call came in at 9:49 p.m. Monday (May 29).

At least 12 Shreveport police and a half dozen Shreveport Fire Department medic units have been dispatched to the scene between Mansfield Road and Portland Avenue, according to dispatch records.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

