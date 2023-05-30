Getting Answers
Settling into a summer pattern across the ArkLaTex

By Matt Jones
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Waking up to another quiet and mild morning with temperatures starting off in the 60s. Some patchy fog will be possible so keep an eye on this as you head back to work. By this afternoon, clouds will start to build and this could lead to isolated storms late in the day. Like yesterday, most of this activity will stay in east Texas with our Louisiana Parishes likely staying dry. Highs will be near 90 for many locations.

Drier air will arrive for the second half of the week and this will cut off rain chances completely for the region from Wednesday through Friday. It will stay hot with highs each day in the low 90s along with a gradual uptick in the humidity each day.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a deeper surge of tropical moisture will move north off the Gulf of Mexico setting the stage for better storm chances. This will be some much needed rain for the ArkLaTex as it has been very dry in recent weeks. With the higher storm chances, temperatures will trend down slightly with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Daily storm chances will then continue into early next week along with highs near normal in the upper 80s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Matt Jones

