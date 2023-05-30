Getting Answers
Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, ‘severely beaten’ in prison, lawyer says

FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Joran van der Sloot, the suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, has been “severely beaten” in a Peruvian prison, his lawyer said.

Not much is known about the circumstances of the assault or van der Sloot’s condition.

The prisoner is awaiting extradition to the U.S. to face trial on extortion and wire fraud charges,

His attorney says he doesn’t believe the attack was related to the upcoming extradition.

The federal charges filed in Alabama against van der Sloot are from an accusation that he tried to extort the Holloway family in 2010, promising to lead them to her body in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

He is serving a 28-year sentence for the murder of a Peruvian woman, 21-year-old Stephany Flores.

Holloway went missing during a senior class trip to Aruba in 2005. She was 18.

Her body has never been found, and van der Sloot was never charged though he and two other men are believed to be the last people to see Holloway alive.

In 2012, an Alabama judge declared Holloway legally dead.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press and CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

