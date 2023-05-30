Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Renovations underway at the Duck Pond

By Amia Lewis
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation (SPAR) is working to make repairs and upgrades at East Kings Highway Park also known as the Duck Pond.

Phase 1 - Duck Pond renovations
Phase 1 - Duck Pond renovations(KSLA)

A contractor told KSLA the renovations will be worked on in three phases. Because of this, the park will remain open in some parts rather than closing it entirely to the public. As each phase is completed, park goers will be able to use the park’s equipment.

All three phases are expected to be complete in one month.

The pirate ship will be Phase 2 of renovations.
The pirate ship will be Phase 2 of renovations.(KSLA)
Phase 3 of renovations
Phase 3 of renovations (KSLA)

SPAR’s statement about the Duck Pond’s upgrade and other parks:

“After a few unavoidable delays, work has begun to make upgrades to the playground equipment at the Duck Pond. The contractor tells us it should take about four weeks to complete the park upgrades. Along with this work at the Duck Pond, upgrade projects are also underway at Cedar Grove and A.C. Steere parks. So far this year, SPAR has completed park upgrades at Anderson Island, Hattie Perry, Mamie Hicks, and A.B. Palmer parks. SPAR is also in the planning phase to make upgrades this year for Betty Virginia and Princess Park. Exciting changes are happening!”

Get the KSLA News 12 app to stay updated on news in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police blocked off access to Riverwalk as they investigated an officer-involved...
Man dies as a result of officer-involved shooting
(KSLA News 12 file photo illustration)
First responders working a major accident
Barry Davidson
Shooting claims a life on Andrew Avenue; victim identified
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
Vehicle crashes into ditch, killing its driver
Argument between brothers reportedly leads to shooting
Argument between brothers reportedly leads to shooting

Latest News

The public pool at Querbes Park was supposed so open May 30, 2023, but due to delays in...
Querbes Park pool opening date delayed due to spring rains
Veterans remember friend who helped raise funds to go to the Golden Age Games
Veterans remember fallen friend who helped raise money for trip to the Golden Age Games
LCpl. Thomas Adams of Baton Rouge, a Marine killed during Operation Desert Storm, will be...
Baton Rouge Marine killed in Operation Desert Storm to be honored in Washington DC
How to honor fallen troops on Memorial Day