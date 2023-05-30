Renovations underway at the Duck Pond

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation (SPAR) is working to make repairs and upgrades at East Kings Highway Park also known as the Duck Pond.

Phase 1 - Duck Pond renovations (KSLA)

A contractor told KSLA the renovations will be worked on in three phases. Because of this, the park will remain open in some parts rather than closing it entirely to the public. As each phase is completed, park goers will be able to use the park’s equipment.

All three phases are expected to be complete in one month.

The pirate ship will be Phase 2 of renovations. (KSLA)

Phase 3 of renovations (KSLA)

SPAR’s statement about the Duck Pond’s upgrade and other parks:

“After a few unavoidable delays, work has begun to make upgrades to the playground equipment at the Duck Pond. The contractor tells us it should take about four weeks to complete the park upgrades. Along with this work at the Duck Pond, upgrade projects are also underway at Cedar Grove and A.C. Steere parks. So far this year, SPAR has completed park upgrades at Anderson Island, Hattie Perry, Mamie Hicks, and A.B. Palmer parks. SPAR is also in the planning phase to make upgrades this year for Betty Virginia and Princess Park. Exciting changes are happening!”

Get the KSLA News 12 app to stay updated on news in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.