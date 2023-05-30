Querbes Park pool opening date delayed due to spring rains

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The public pool at Querbes Park in Shreveport was supposed to open for the summer season Tuesday, May 30, however, that didn’t happen.

The director of Shreveport Parks and Recreation (SPAR), Shelly Ragle, says rain during the spring delayed some repairs and painting of the pool. It was expected to be opened to the public May 30, but Ragle says now, it will open June 6.

While the pool is not currently open, the splashpads are functioning as normal.

Meanwhile, the Bill Cockrell pool will not open this season. Click here for the full summer pool schedule and locations.

