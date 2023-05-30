Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Police chase man on motorcycle allegedly going 120+ mph

Jordan Garrett, DOB: 2/24/2004
Jordan Garrett, DOB: 2/24/2004(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has arrested a man for reportedly leading them on a high-speed chase.

On Saturday, May 27 around 10:45 p.m., SPD officers tried to pull over a motorcycle at the intersection of Stoner Avenue and Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway. Police say the driver refused to stop, and a chase began.

SPD officials say at one point, the driver of the motorcycle was going more than 120 mph before he crashed at Monkhouse Drive and I-20.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Jordan Garrett, 19. He was arrested and charged with aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of a highway, resisting an officer, and numerous traffic violations.

Police say no injuries were reported.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police blocked off access to Riverwalk as they investigated an officer-involved...
Man dies as a result of officer-involved shooting
(KSLA News 12 file photo illustration)
First responders working a major accident
Barry Davidson
Shooting claims a life on Andrew Avenue; victim identified
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
Vehicle crashes into ditch, killing its driver
Report of shooting draws police, fire units to Midway Avenue

Latest News

Man killed in SPD officer-involved shooting identified
INTERVIEW: Twin brothers graduate med school together
INTERVIEW: Twin brothers graduate med school together
Cameron Robbins
Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas; search called off
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
La. NAACP urges Shreveport mayor to veto repeal of smoking protections for casino workers