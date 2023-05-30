Police chase man on motorcycle allegedly going 120+ mph

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has arrested a man for reportedly leading them on a high-speed chase.

On Saturday, May 27 around 10:45 p.m., SPD officers tried to pull over a motorcycle at the intersection of Stoner Avenue and Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway. Police say the driver refused to stop, and a chase began.

SPD officials say at one point, the driver of the motorcycle was going more than 120 mph before he crashed at Monkhouse Drive and I-20.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Jordan Garrett, 19. He was arrested and charged with aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of a highway, resisting an officer, and numerous traffic violations.

Police say no injuries were reported.

