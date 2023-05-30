MIND MATTERS: Pastors struggling with depression

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — At least one third of pastors struggle with depression, and thousands are leaving the ministry each month, according to a recent survey by Lifeway Research.

A pastor is just as likely to experience mental and emotional health issues as any other person since they deal with people during their darkest seasons. The counseling demands of the community also weigh on pastors.

On Tuesday, May 30, Dr. R. Timothy Jones, a pastor, joined KSLA to talk about pastor burnout, suicide rates and how the COVID-19 pandemic affected pastors in the community.

