La. NAACP urges Shreveport mayor to veto repeal of smoking protections for casino workers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana State Conference of the NAACP is asking Shreveport’s mayor to protect casino workers from secondhand smoke after the city council recently repealed a ban on smoking in casinos that had been in place since 2021.

A number of people spoke out at the council meeting against the repeal, but many also expressed their support.

The state president of the NAACP, Michael McClanahan, sent the letter to Mayor Tom Arceneaux on May 26. The letter reads:

“Dear Mayor Arceneaux,

It is with a deep sense of urgency and an unyielding commitment to protect Louisiana’s most vulnerable citizens that the NAACP Louisiana State Conference urges you to veto Ordinance 46 and restore smokefree workplace protections to Shreveport’s gaming employees.

We don’t need a medical background to agree that smoke-filled workplaces are toxic – compromising the health of a large percentage of employees who are statistically more likely to be at risk for chronic health conditions such as heart and lung disease, COPD, asthma, and many forms of cancer. Secondhand smoke exposure is a risk factor for chronic illness and even death; and smoke-filled casinos have been shown to have some of the highest concentrations of toxic indoor air. It is irresponsible to knowingly allow a hazardous element into the working environment, particularly after the governing body made an informed and conscience decision to remove the hazard to protect public health. Secondhand smoke is toxic. Like lead in water, secondhand smoke in the air is toxic and has irreparable consequences.

With Shreveport’s gaming workforce comprising largely of women and Black Americans – as touted by the casinos themselves, it is of grave concern to the NAACP that so many of our constituents – yours and ours, will again have to make a difficult decision about their health and livelihood. We cannot allow the casinos to market themselves as being champions of social responsibility and then allow them to recklessly undermine the very protections that their employees need to stay healthy and reach health equity. Repealing proven public health protections is a wrong on all fronts. You are setting a bad precedent for the city as well as smokefree cities throughout the state. The city’s action to repeal workplace protections will send a strong message that the City of Shreveport does not care about its citizens.

This is a critical time for gaming workers and guests alike. Your decision can either bring parity to the workforce by providing equitable workplace protections or condemn Shreveport’s most vulnerable segment of the workforce to hazardous working conditions that undoubtedly contribute to chronic disease and illness.

Please uphold the city’s promise and stand behind the great people of Shreveport who desperately need and deserve healthy, smokefree public places and work environments. You were elected to lead this great city because the citizens knew that when these times were had, you could not be bought. And that you would keep them at the top of your mind when these decisions were to be made. We know that you will do what is right for the citizens of Shreveport and VETO Ordinance 46. Thanks from all of us to you.

Respectfully,

Michael McClanahan/s/”

On May 23, the Shreveport City Council repealed a ban on smoking inside casinos. Beginning June 1, 25% of gaming floors in casinos will be designated as “non-smoking,” while smoking will be allowed on the other 75% of gaming floors.

