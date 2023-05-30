Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Get a sneak peek at the new Audubon Insectarium and Aquarium

$41 million renovation reimagines New Orleans riverfront attraction
By John Snell
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Construction is close to wrapping up on the new Audubon Insectarium and its sister attraction, the Audubon Aquarium on the New Orleans Riverfront.

The $41 million dollar renovation will pair two of the city’s top attractions under one roof.

The Insectarium, which had been housed in the U.S. Custom House on Canal Street, will occupy space that had been used by the old IMAX theatre.

Both attractions open to the public on June 8.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police blocked off access to Riverwalk as they investigated an officer-involved...
Man dies as a result of officer-involved shooting
(KSLA News 12 file photo illustration)
First responders working a major accident
One male is dead as a result of a shooting the afternoon of May 29, 2023, in the 1500 block of...
Shooting claims a life on Andrews
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
Vehicle crashes into ditch, killing its driver
One person hurt when vehicle hits tree

Latest News

Man killed in SPD officer-involved shooting identified
Shreveport police blocked off access to Riverwalk as they investigated an officer-involved...
Man dies as a result of officer-involved shooting
Veterans remember friend who helped raise funds to go to the Golden Age Games
Veterans remember fallen friend who helped raise money for trip to the Golden Age Games
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
Vehicle crashes into ditch, killing its driver