Deadly gunfire mars Memorial Day
3 shootings, 2 deaths
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) x— Monday proved to be a violent Memorial Day in the city of Shreveport.
A man died as a result of an officer-involved shooting.
And there were two other shootings, one of which claimed a life.
Coming up, KSLA’s Tamer Knight has a recap and timeline of the violence that erupted on a day set aside to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to this country.
