Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Deadly gunfire mars Memorial Day

3 shootings, 2 deaths
Shreveport records 2 fatal shootings within hours, including an officer-involved shooting
Shreveport records 2 fatal shootings within hours, including an officer-involved shooting
By Tamer Knight
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) x— Monday proved to be a violent Memorial Day in the city of Shreveport.

A man died as a result of an officer-involved shooting.

And there were two other shootings, one of which claimed a life.

Coming up, KSLA’s Tamer Knight has a recap and timeline of the violence that erupted on a day set aside to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to this country.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police blocked off access to Riverwalk as they investigated an officer-involved...
Man dies as a result of officer-involved shooting
(KSLA News 12 file photo illustration)
First responders working a major accident
Barry Davidson
Shooting claims a life on Andrew Avenue; victim identified
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
Vehicle crashes into ditch, killing its driver
Argument between brothers reportedly leads to shooting
Argument between brothers reportedly leads to shooting

Latest News

Man killed in SPD officer-involved shooting identified
Duck Pond temporarily closed for renovations.
Renovations underway at the Duck Pond
The public pool at Querbes Park was supposed so open May 30, 2023, but due to delays in...
Querbes Park pool opening date delayed due to spring rains
2 women shot during trail ride over Memorial Day weekend in Red River Parish