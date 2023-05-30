Deadly gunfire mars Memorial Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) x— Monday proved to be a violent Memorial Day in the city of Shreveport.

A man died as a result of an officer-involved shooting.

And there were two other shootings, one of which claimed a life.

Coming up, KSLA’s Tamer Knight has a recap and timeline of the violence that erupted on a day set aside to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to this country.

